Assessing Hospitalization Rates in CKD: A Pragmatic Trial

The following is a summary of “Pragmatic Trial of Hospitalization Rate in Chronic Kidney Disease,” published in the April 2024 issue of Nephrology by Vazquez et al.

People with chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension face risks, but there is a gap in extensive trials testing treatments that follow guidelines to cut down on death and problems.

Researchers conducted a prospective study verifying if guideline-directed therapy helps CKD people with type 2 diabetes.

They used a randomized trial and divided 11,182 patients with kidney dysfunction, diabetes, and high blood pressure from 141 primary care clinics into two groups. One group received personalized treatment based on their health records, while the other received usual care. The primary outcome was tracking hospitalizations for a year. Secondary outcomes included emergency department visits, readmissions, cardiovascular events, dialysis, and death.

The results showed that 71 practices with 5,690 patients, were assigned to the intervention group, and 70 practices, with 5,492 patients, were assigned to the usual care group. In the intervention group, patients were hospitalized at 20.7% (95% CI, 19.7 – 21.8). Meanwhile, the usual-care group’s hospitalization rate was 21.1% (95% CI, 20.1 – 22.2). The difference between the groups was only 0.4%, P=0.58). The risks of comorbidities, dialysis, and morbidity were similar in the two groups with similar risk of adverse events, except for acute kidney injury, which was observed more in patients with intervention groups (12.7% vs. 11.3%).

Investigators concluded that the use of an EHR-based algorithm and practice in primary care did not result in reduced hospitalization at 1 year for patients with CKD and type-2 diabetes.

