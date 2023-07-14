Assessing Vision Sharpness in Dry AMD Patients Following Microcurrent Electrical Stimulation

The following is a summary of “Evaluation of visual acuity in dry AMD patients after microcurrent electrical stimulation,” published in the June 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Parkinson et al.

Dry Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a progressive eye disease that can lead to significant vision loss. There are no approved treatments for dry AMD, but nutritional supplements may help slow the disease’s progression.

For a study, researchers aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of microcurrent therapy in enhancing vision for individuals with dry AMD. This study was a prospective randomized clinical trial with a sham control group involving participants who had confirmed dry AMD and documented visual impairment.

Participants were divided into two groups(3:1 ratio),1 receiving transpalpebral external microcurrent electrical stimulation and the other receiving a sham treatment. The changes in BCVA and CS were then measured between the two groups to see if the microcurrent stimulation had any effect.

This study resulted in a change in visual acuity, as assessed by the number of letters read (NLR) using the Early Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy Study( ETDRS) method, and contrast sensitivity at weeks 4 and 30 was compared to the initial visit in a group of 43 participants receiving treatment and 19 participants in the sham control group. In the sham control group, the baseline NLR was 24.2 (SD 7.1), 24.2 (SD 7.2) after 4 weeks, and 22.1 (SD 7.4) at 30 weeks. In the Treatment group, the baseline NLR was 19.6 (SD 8.9),27.6 (SD 9.1) after 4 weeks, and 27.8 (SD 8.4) at 30 weeks. At 4 weeks, the change in NLR was compared between the treatment group and Sham control group and was 7.7 (95% CI 5.7, 9.7, P< 0.001) and 10.4 (95% CI 7.8, 13.1, P< 0.001) at 30 weeks. There were similar benefits in CS.

Study concluded that transpalpebral microcurrent therapy showed promising improvements in visual measures, suggesting its potential as a treatment option for dry AMD.

Source: journalretinavitreous.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s40942-023-00471-y