Assessment of FGR Through Routine Third-Trimester Ultrasound Examination

The following is a summary of “Routine third-trimester ultrasound assessment for fetal growth restriction,” published in the January 2024 issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology by Caradeux et al.

Fetal Growth Restriction (FGR) significantly impacts perinatal outcomes, with undetected cases heightening the risk of adverse results. Although serial symphysis-fundal height measurements are recommended, their efficacy in detecting abnormal fetal growth falls short. In comparison, routine third-trimester ultrasounds have demonstrated significantly improved detection rates, yet the direct high-quality evidence supporting the consequential enhancement of perinatal outcomes through this approach remains lacking.

In the evaluation of fetal growth, abdominal circumference alone stands out as a comparable metric to estimated fetal weight.

Hadlock formulas are reliable tools for estimating fetal weight across various gestational ages and clinical settings. When selecting growth charts, prioritizing prescriptive standards, encompassing healthy pregnancies, over descriptive ones is recommended. While customized fetal standards show promise in enhancing antenatal FGR detection, conclusive, high-quality evidence supporting their efficacy remains elusive. Emerging observational data suggests that longitudinal fetal growth assessment could offer better predictions of adverse outcomes. However, the insufficiency of direct randomized trial evidence supporting this potential remains a current limitation in the field.

