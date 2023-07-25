Association between Third Mobile Window Disorders and Symptom Reduction Using a Noise Cancelling Device: Inverse Tullio Phenomena.

Identifying a vestibular source of pathology in patients complaining of post-traumatic brain injury (TBI) dizziness can be difficult. We describe a possible new method utilizing a reduction in post-TBI symptoms (including dizziness) with the use of a noise cancellation device (NCD). This retrospective case series included patients with TBI and dizziness presenting to a binocular vision specialty clinic, who were diagnosed with a vertical heterophoria (VH). If they did not respond adequately to microprism lenses and/or if they experienced hyperacusis, they were evaluated with an NCD. If there was marked reduction in TBI symptoms (including dizziness), the patients were referred to a neuro-otologist for vestibular diagnostic evaluation and treatment. Fourteen patients were identified and found to have abnormalities on vestibular testing consistent with third mobile window disorder (TMWD). All were treated with a 6-week medical protocol (diuretics, no straining, low sodium/no caffeine diet). Five responded positively, requiring no further treatment. Nine required surgical intervention and responded positively. In conclusion, in 14 patients with post-concussive dizziness and VH, a positive response to NCD was associated with abnormal vestibular testing, a diagnosis of TMWD, and symptom reduction/resolution with a medical or surgical approach. The removal of sound resulting in reduction or resolution of vestibular symptoms represents an inverse Tullio phenomenon.

