Biologics Future in Pediatric Asthma: Optimizing Response, Early Introduction, and Treatment Equity

The following is a summary of “Future of Biologics in Pediatric Asthma: Optimizing Response, Early Introduction, and Equitable Access to Treatment,” published in the January 2024 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Schepel, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to look at the current data, its flaws, and possible future research directions for the use of biologics in pediatric asthma, with a focus on how biologics might be used to avoid pediatric asthma and fairness problems in access to biologic treatment and study involvement. Until May 2023, PubMed papers were looked through for information on the use of biologics in children with asthma. New original study pieces and studies (from 2019 to 2023) were given the most weight.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration now approves 5 biologics for use in pediatric asthma. However, there are still important knowledge gaps that are being filled by ongoing research. These include the long-term safety and effectiveness of using biologics in children, the comparative effectiveness of different biologics, and multi-omics-based classification of asthma endotypes and phenotypes in children to find potential new therapeutic targets and make identification and

To improve asthma results and make sure everyone has equal access to biologics, future studies should include people from all social and racial/ethnic groups. To fully understand the role of biologics in infant asthma, researchers and doctors in the field need to work together on a large scale across national and foreign borders.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1081120623012073