Bridging Technology and Personalized Care in Psoriasis Management

The Maui Derm Hawaii 2025 conference, held from January 20 to 24 at the Grand Wailea in Maui, brought together dermatology experts from around the world to share insights and advancements in patient care.

Among the key sessions was the presentation Psoriasis Update 2025–New Interactive Format, which highlighted the latest strategies for managing psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The presentation focused on improving patient outcomes and quality of life through innovative treatment approaches.

The TELEPROM Psoriasis study, a separate investigation not presented at the meeting, builds on this theme. Published in Frontiers in Medicine, the study offers a closer look at how integrating telepharmacy and electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePROMs) can revolutionize care for patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The research explores how a dual approach, blending remote care with in-person visits, can enhance HRQOL while addressing these patients’ unique challenges.

A Study Rooted in Practical Care

Gabriel Mercadal-Orfila, PhD, and colleagues assessed 258 adult patients diagnosed with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. These participants, either starting or transitioning to advanced therapies, were monitored over six months across multiple hospitals.

The study’s cornerstone was the NAVETA telepharmacy platform, which enabled flexible communication between patients and healthcare providers. Through NAVETA, patients could log their symptoms, track treatment progress, and share updates with their care teams. This approach aimed to eliminate barriers like travel difficulties and time constraints while ensuring consistent and personalized care.

The researchers used tools like the Dermatology Life Quality Index and the Psoriasis Symptoms and Signs Diary (PSSD) to evaluate patient progress. These measures provided a comprehensive view of how psoriasis affected physical symptoms, like itchiness and redness, and broader aspects of life, including emotional well-being, daily activities, and relationships. By collecting data at four key intervals: baseline, 1 month, 3 months, and 6 months, the study offered a detailed picture of how advanced therapies and telepharmacy impacted patients over time.

Insights into Patient Engagement

The study also explored how demographic factors influenced patient-reported outcomes and engagement with ePROMs.

Gender differences: Women reported more severe symptoms and greater quality-of-life impacts than men, emphasizing the need for gender-sensitive approaches in treatment plans. Employment status: Patients with stable jobs were more likely to engage with ePROMs, while those on long-term medical leave had lower participation rates. These findings suggest that tailored communication strategies could help better support those facing additional challenges. Body mass index (BMI): Engagement levels were highest among patients with a normal BMI, while those classified as obese participated less frequently. This indicates the need to address comorbidities that may hinder treatment adherence or satisfaction.

Interestingly, the study found that age did not significantly affect engagement, showing that telepharmacy can be an accessible and effective solution for patients of all ages.

Transforming Psoriasis Care with Telepharmacy

The results of the TELEPROM Psoriasis study underline the power of integrating telepharmacy into psoriasis management. By enabling remote communication and tracking via ePROMs, clinicians gained a deeper understanding of their patients’ experiences and challenges. This approach provided more personalized care, improving health outcomes and patient satisfaction.

The NAVETA platform proved particularly effective in overcoming common barriers to care. Its user-friendly interface encouraged patient engagement, while its flexibility addressed logistical hurdles for individuals managing a chronic condition. Patients could report symptoms and receive guidance on their own time, reducing stress and fostering a stronger sense of collaboration with their healthcare teams.

Implications for Clinical Practice

For clinicians, the study offers valuable lessons in tailoring care to meet the diverse needs of patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. By leveraging ePROMs, healthcare providers can identify trends in symptom severity, understand how psoriasis affects different aspects of life, and adjust treatment plans accordingly.

At the same time, addressing sociodemographic disparities is crucial. Strategies like targeted outreach for underrepresented groups, enhanced support for those with comorbidities, and gender-specific care plans can help ensure equitable treatment for all patients.

Moreover, the findings reinforce the importance of adopting a hybrid care model that combines the benefits of telepharmacy with the irreplaceable value of in-person visits. This dual approach supports ongoing monitoring and builds trust and rapport between patients and providers.

Looking Ahead

While the TELEPROM Psoriasis study highlights the potential of integrating technology into psoriasis care, it also underscores the need for further research. Longitudinal studies could shed light on the long-term benefits of telepharmacy and ePROMs, while investigations into the underlying causes of gender and BMI disparities could inform more targeted interventions.