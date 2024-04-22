Cardiorenal outcomes and mortality after sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor initiation in type 2 diabetes patients with percutaneous coronary intervention history.

To evaluate the effects of initiating sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors on cardiorenal outcomes and mortality compared to dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors as active comparators in patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes with a history of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

We used an active-comparator, new-user design and nationwide data from the National Health Insurance Service in South Korea from 2014 to 2019. Of the 56 392 patients who underwent PCI, 4610 new SGLT2 inhibitor users were paired 1:1 with DPP-4 inhibitor users for analysis using propensity-score matching.

During 13 708.59 person-years of follow-up, the initiation of SGLT2 inhibitors, compared with the initiation of DPP-4 inhibitors, was associated with a significantly lower risk of composite repeat revascularization, myocardial infarction, stroke, heart failure (HF), all-cause death and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). The beneficial effects of SGLT2 inhibitor use were consistent with the components of stroke, HF, all-cause death and ESRD. In the cohort that included health examination data, including anthropometric and metabolic factors, new use of SGLT2 inhibitors was associated with a significantly lower risk of HF (hazard ratio [HR] 0.574, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.36-0.915), all-cause death (HR 0.731, 95% CI 0.567-0.942), and ESRD (HR 0.076, 95% CI 0.018-0.319). The effects of SGLT2 inhibitor use were consistent regardless of the timing of the previous PCI.

The initiation of SGLT2 inhibitors in patients with type 2 diabetes and a history of PCI was significantly associated with a reduced risk of cardiorenal consequences and mortality, irrespective of time since the last PCI.

© 2024 The Authors. Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism published by John Wiley & Sons Ltd.

