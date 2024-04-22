SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Cardiorenal outcomes and mortality after sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor initiation in type 2 diabetes patients with percutaneous coronary intervention history.

Apr 22, 2024

  • Jin Hwa Kim

    Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Chosun University Hospital, Chosun University School of Medicine, Gwangju, Republic of Korea.

    Young Sang Lyu

    Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Chosun University Hospital, Chosun University School of Medicine, Gwangju, Republic of Korea.

    BongSeong Kim

    Department of Statistics and Actuarial Science, Soongsil University, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Mee Kyung Kim

    Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Department of Internal Medicine, Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital, College of Medicine, The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Sang Yong Kim

    Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Chosun University Hospital, Chosun University School of Medicine, Gwangju, Republic of Korea.

    Ki-Hyun Baek

    Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Department of Internal Medicine, Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital, College of Medicine, The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Ki-Ho Song

    Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Department of Internal Medicine, Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital, College of Medicine, The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Kyungdo Han

    Department of Statistics and Actuarial Science, Soongsil University, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Hyuk-Sang Kwon

    Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Department of Internal Medicine, Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital, College of Medicine, The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

