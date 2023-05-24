WEDNESDAY, May 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Weekend catch-up sleep among postmenopausal women is associated with a decreased prevalence of hyperuricemia, according to a study published online May 16 in Menopause.

Soo Min Son, M.D., from the Family Medicine Clinic and Research Institute of Convergence of Biomedical Science and Technology at Pusan National University Yangsan Hospital in South Korea, and colleagues investigated the relationship between weekend catch-up sleep and hyperuricemia among 1,877 postmenopausal women.

The researchers found that women with weekend catch-up sleep had a significantly lower prevalence of hyperuricemia when adjusting for confounders (odds ratio, 0.758). Weekend catch-up sleep of one to two hours was significantly associated with a lower prevalence of hyperuricemia in an adjusted analysis (odds ratio, 0.522).

“Elevated serum uric acid levels are associated with multiple cardiovascular disease risk factors, whereas sufficient, good-quality sleep has proven health benefits,” Stephanie Faubion, M.D., medical director of the North American Menopause Society, said in a statement. “This study shows that weekend catch-up sleep of just 1 to 2 hours was linked with a lower prevalence of hyperuricemia in postmenopausal women with insufficient sleep. Although the mechanisms responsible for these findings remain unclear, a weekend nap may be just what the doctor ordered.”

