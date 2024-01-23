Catching People Doing the Right Thing: The Overlooked Art of Positive Feedback

Photo Credit: Zakokor

We can be so focused on what has gone wrong with a project, system, or endeavor that we forget to see what is going right.

Sometimes…or many times, we can be so focused on what has gone wrong with a project, system, or endeavor that we forget to see what is going right. Rooting out a problem and making corrections is the key to improvement by most measures. Performance improvement seems to be focused on deficiencies and remedying them. While solving problems is not the wrong thing to do, it tends to overshadow the important strategy of recognizing what is going well and emphasizing what people are doing right.

Shifting the Spotlight

The behavior of catching people doing the right thing can be a powerful and positive mindset that encourages a culture of recognition and motivation within an organization. Imagine being “called out” on something that you did that was well received. Would you be discouraged and hang your head down? Obviously, you would not! You would be apt to try and repeat your performance, so you could receive positive feedback again. While it is sometimes necessary to receive negative feedback, we don’t look forward to it all the time. But, I could probably conclude with some degree of certainty that we would all look forward to receiving positive feedback at any time.

Positive Feedback, Positive Impact

I can’t help but think how being showered with appropriate positive feedback would affect someone’s performance. Upon personal reflection, positive feedback motivates me to receive more positive feedback. I want to communicate and collaborate more with others, work harder, and I feel more valued. These elements lead to feelings of support and satisfaction and promote further engagement with other individuals and the organization as a whole. In turn, this leads to personal and collective growth within an organization. Overall, the organization benefits far more from consistent positive feedback than consistent negative feedback, in terms of morale, productivity, creativity, and engagement.

Resonating Positivity

Of course, positive feedback and recognition must not be a hollow statement that doesn’t reflect upon some significant accomplishment or behavior. There must be a meaningful and genuine benefit to the actions, statements, or ideas being expressed. Positive feedback resonates with someone when they are aware of what they did and how they perceived its effect. With this in mind, the transformative power of catching people truly doing the right thing becomes a catalyst for sustained success, fosters an environment where every positive effort echoes with lasting significance, and fuels a perpetual cycle of inspiration and achievement. Engaging in positive feedback is often overlooked, but its effects never are.