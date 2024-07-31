SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

CDC Estimates 1.4 Million ED Visits/Year for Those Experiencing Homelessness

Jul 31, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Schappert S, et al. Emergency department visits by homeless status and sex: United States, 2016-2021. No. 204. National Health Statistics Reports, National Center for Health Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; 2024. doi:10.15620/cdc/154765

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement