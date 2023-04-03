The following is a summary of “Prevalence of chronic pulmonary aspergillosis in fibrocavitary pulmonary tuberculosis patients,” published in the January 2023 issue of Primary care by Rajpurohit, et al.

Tuberculosis (TB) remains a primary global health concern, with the lungs being the most commonly affected site. However, TB can also affect other organs, and the rise in immunocompromised individuals has increased opportunistic infections. Pulmonary tuberculosis (PTB) is commonly associated with aspergilloma and chronic pulmonary aspergillosis (CPA).

The cross-sectional study was conducted on 42 participants between January 2018 and June 2019.

Of the study population, 2 participants (4.8%) had aspergilloma. Five participants (11.9%) had Candida growth on sputum fungal culture. Aspergillus growth and Candida growth were observed in 3 (7.1%) and two (4.8%) participants of the study population, respectively, on bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fungal culture. Four participants (9.5%) had positive Aspergillus IgG antibodies. Four participants were diagnosed with CPA.

CPA and PTB present with similar symptoms, making it difficult to distinguish between them without serological testing. The burden of patients with CPA was significant, particularly in post-tuberculosis fibro-cavitation. Improved case detection was necessary, as CPA patients required long-term antifungal therapy.

Reference: journals.lww.com/jfmpc/Fulltext/2023/01000/Prevalence_of_chronic_pulmonary_aspergillosis_in.19.aspx