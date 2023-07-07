THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Regardless of weight loss, a significant proportion of patients experience type 2 diabetes (T2D) remission after Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB), according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, held from June 25 to 29 in Las Vegas.

Karl Hage, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and colleagues evaluated T2D resolution rates and identified factors associated with remission following RYGB. The analysis included 705 adults with T2D undergoing RYGB between 2008 and 2017, with a mean follow-up of 6.3 years.

The researchers found that 49 percent of patients had T2D remission at the last follow-up visit. Factors predicting remission included preoperative duration of T2D, baseline hemoglobin A1C, insulin use prior to surgery, number of antidiabetic medications, and total body weight loss percentage. There was a proportional relationship observed between remission rates and total body weight loss percentage (quartile 1: 40.3 percent; quartile 2: 48.9 percent; quartile 3: 51.1 percent; quartile 4: 55.3 percent).

“This study shows that diabetes remission is not fully contingent on weight loss after gastric bypass surgery,” a coauthor said in a statement. “The key is to maintain close monitoring and efficient management of diabetes after surgery. Metabolic surgery is not a magic pill, but it offers perhaps the only chance for many people to rid themselves of diabetes and its associated complications once and for all.”

Abstract

More Information

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

