Clinically Efficacious Nomogram Model Developed in Predicting Total Skin Clearance

A recently published study in the Journal of Translational Medicine showed that a newly developed, clinically applicable nomogram model effectively predicted treatment success in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis. To identify predictors for achieving treatment success in psoriasis patients treated with IL-17 inhibitors and to develop a user-friendly calculator based on a nomogram for predicting treatment response, researchers conducted a real-world, prospective, multicenter observational cohort study of psoriasis patients who received either ixekizumab (development cohort) or secukinumab treatment (validation cohort). The parameters predictive of total skin clearance were defined as previous biologic treatment, joint involvement, genital area affected, early response, neutrophil counts, and uric acid levels. The nomogram model achieved good discrimination in both the development and validation cohorts. Calibration curves exhibited a satisfactory fit, confirming the accuracy of the model. According to the researchers, the results of this study suggest that the nomogram model has the potential to improve the efficiency of clinical applications, making it a robust predictive tool for patients with psoriasis.