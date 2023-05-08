Mechanical forces have an important role in the initiation and progression of orthopedic surgical incisions complications. To avoid incision complications with the reduction of dermal tension, surgeons may choose a buried continuous suture technique other than the traditional interrupted vertical mattress suture. Absorbable barbed sutures are widely used in orthopedics due to their convenience and reducing wound tension. The aim of this research is to compare and explain the advantages of running subcuticular suturing technique with absorbable barbed sutures for orthopedic surgical incisions closure.

Finite element models of layered skin and two different suture techniques, running subcuticular suture and intradermal buried vertical mattress suture, ware constructed. The mechanical property difference between standard sutures and barbed sutures was modelled using different contact friction coefficient. Pulling the skin wound was simulated, and the sutures’ pressure on the skin tissue was determined.

Compared with traditional smooth sutures, the barbed sutures effectively increased the contact force for subepidermal layers, which led the less force variation between different layers. The results also suggested that subcuticular suture caused less stress concentration compared with intradermal buried vertical mattress suture.

In conclusion, our study indicated that running subcuticular suturing technique with absorbable barbed sutures for orthopedic surgical incisions closure results in more uniform stress distribution in the dermis. We recommend this combination as the preferred method of skin closure in orthopedic surgery unless contraindicated.

