Comorbidities High Among Young Adults With Perinatally Acquired HIV

Young adults with perinatally acquired HIV experience a high incidence of five chronic comorbidities, including diabetes, according to findings published in AIDS. Allison Lorna Agwu, MD, ScM, and colleagues examined the incidence of type 2 diabetes (T2D), hypercholesterolemia, hypertriglyceridemia, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease (CKD) from 2000-2019 among adults aged 18-30 with perinatally-acquired HIV. Cumulative incidence by age 30 was 19% for T2D, 40% for hypercholesterolemia, 50% for hypertriglyceridemia, 22% for hypertension, and 25% for CKD. Incidence rates per 100 person-years from ages 18-30 were 2.9 for T2D, 4.6 for hypercholesterolemia, 5.6 for hypertriglyceridemia, 2.0 for hypertension, and 3.3 for CKD. Women who were not Black had the highest incidence of hypercholesterolemia and hypertriglyceridemia. Black adults had the highest incidence of hypertension, and Black men had the highest incidence of CKD. Earlier screening in this patient population may be warranted “to strengthen prevention strategies and initiate treatment in a timely way,” Dr. Agwu and colleagues wrote.

Author Rebecca Shover