Comparing the Epidemiology of KRT in United States and Europe

The following is a summary of “A comparison of the epidemiology of kidney replacement therapy between Europe and the United States: 2021 data of the ERA Registry and the USRDS,” published in the March 2024 issue of Nephrology by Stel et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study comparing the latest data available on people getting kidney replacement therapy (KRT), undergoing kidney transplant rates, and the mortality rates for those on KRT in Europe and the United States, including researching hemodialysis (HD), peritoneal dialysis (PD), and kidney transplantation (KTx).

They used annual reports of the European Renal Association (ERA) Registry and the United States Renal Data System (USRDS). These data include information from national and regional renal registries providing individual patient data.

The results showed that in 2021, the KRT incidence in the U.S. was (409.7 per million population [pmp]) which was approximately 3 times higher than in Europe (144.4 pmp). Despite differing KRT incidence, similar proportions of people initiated HD (Europe 82%, U.S. 84%), PD (14%, 13%), or pre-emptive KTx (4%, 3%, respectively). The U.S. KRT prevalence was double that of Europe’s (2436.1 pmp vs. 1187.8). In Europe, 47% had a functioning graft, versus 32% in the U.S. The U.S. performed almost twice as many kidney transplants (77.0 pmp vs. 41.6 pmp in Europe). The U.S. KRT patient mortality was 1.6 times higher (157.3 vs. 98.7 per 1,000 patient years in Europe).

Investigators concluded that the U.S. had higher KRT incidence, prevalence, and mortality than Europe; however, the country had a lower proportion of prevalent patients with functioning grafts.

Source: academic.oup.com/ndt/advance-article/doi/10.1093/ndt/gfae040/7619140