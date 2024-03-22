Comparing TXI and NBI for Detecting Missed Right-Sided Colon Polyps

The following is a summary of “Additional 30-Second Observation of the Right-Sided Colon for Missed Polyp Detection With Texture and Color Enhancement Imaging Compared with Narrow Band Imaging: A Randomized Trial,” published in the March 2024 issue of Gastroenterology by Yoshida, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the efficacy of a texture and color enhancement imaging (TXI) system integrated into a novel light-emitting diode endoscopic system for detecting missed polyps during colonoscopy compared to narrow-band imaging (NBI).

They conducted a randomized controlled trial involving 381 patients aged 40 years and above who underwent colonoscopy at three different institutions between September 2021 and June 2022. Patients were randomly assigned to either the TXI or NBI group. After initial observation of the right-sided colon with white light imaging, the right-sided colon was reexamined using either TXI or NBI for 30 seconds. The primary endpoint was to assess the noninferiority of TXI compared to NBI in detecting adenomas and sessile serrated lesions. Secondary endpoints included adenoma detection rate, detection rates for adenomas and sessile serrated lesions, and overall polyp detection rates in both groups.

Of the 381 patients, 177 were assigned to the TXI group and 181 to the NBI group. The mean number of adenomas and sessile serrated lesions per patient during the additional 30-second observation in the right-sided colon was 0.29 (51/177) in the TXI group and 0.30 (54/181) in the NBI group, demonstrating significant noninferiority (P < 0.01). There were no significant differences between the TXI and NBI groups in terms of adenoma detection rate (10.2% vs. 10.5%, P = 0.81), detection rates for adenomas and sessile serrated lesions (13.0% vs. 12.7%, P = 0.71), and overall polyp detection rates (15.3% vs. 13.8%, P = 0.71) in the right-sided colon.

In the context of a 30-second additional observation of the right-sided colon during colonoscopy, TXI was found to be non-inferior to NBI in detecting missed polyps.

Reference: journals.lww.com/ajg/abstract/2024/03000/additional_30_second_observation_of_the.27.aspx