Despite high rates of online misinformation, transgender and gender diverse (TGD) patients frequently utilize online resources to identify suitable providers of gender-affirming surgical care.

The objective of this study was to analyze the webpages of United States academic plastic surgery programs for the types of gender-affirming surgery (GAS) procedures offered and to determine how this correlates with the presence of an institutional transgender health program and geographic region in order to identify potential gaps for improvement.

Online institutional webpages of 82 accredited academic plastic surgery programs were analyzed for the presence of the following: GAS services, specification of type of GAS by facial, chest, body and genital surgery, and presence of a concomitant institutional transgender health program. This data was analyzed for correlations with geographic region and assessed for any significant associations.

Frequencies of GAS services, specification of the type of GAS by facial, chest, body and genital surgery, presence of a concomitant institutional transgender health program, and statistical correlations between these items are the primary outcomes.

Overall, 43 of 82 (52%) academic institutions offered GAS. Whether an institution offered GAS varied significantly with the presence of an institutional transgender health program (P < .001) but not with geographic region (P = .329). Whether institutions that offer GAS specified which anatomic category of GAS procedures were offered varied significantly with the presence of an institutional transgender health program (P < .001) but not with geographic region (P = .235).

This identifies gaps for improved transparency in the practice of communication around GAS for both physicians and academic medical institutions.

This is the first study analyzing the quality, content, and accessibility of online information pertaining to GAS in academic institutions. The primary limitation of this study is the nature and accuracy of online information, as current data may be outdated and not reflect actuality.

Based on our analysis of online information, many gaps currently exist in information pertaining to GAS in academic settings, and with a clear and expanding need, increased representation and online availability of information regarding all GAS procedure types, as well as coordination with comprehensive transgender healthcare programs, is ideal.

