Long QT syndrome type 2 (LQT2) is a genetic disorder caused by mutations in the KCNH2 gene, also known as the human ether-a-go-go-related gene (hERG). Over 30% of hERG mutations result in a premature termination codon (PTC) that triggers a process called nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (NMD), where the mRNA transcript is degraded. NMD is a quality control mechanism that removes faulty mRNA to prevent the translation of truncated proteins. Recent advances in antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology in the field of cystic fibrosis (CF) have yielded significant progress, including the ASO-mediated comprehensive characterization of key NMD factors and exon-skipping therapy. These advances have contributed to our understanding of the role of PTC-containing mutations in disease phenotypes and have also led to the development of potentially useful therapeutic strategies. Historically, studies of CF have provided valuable insights for the research on LQT2, particularly concerning increasing the expression of hERG. In this article, we outline the current state of knowledge regarding ASO, NMD, and hERG and discuss the introduction of ASO technology in the CF to elucidate the pathogenic mechanisms through targeting NMD. We also discuss the potential clinical therapeutic benefits and limitations of ASO for the management of LQT2. By drawing on lessons learned from CF research, we explore the potential translational values of these advances into LQT2 studies.Copyright © 2023. Published by Elsevier Inc.