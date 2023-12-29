Deciphering Nonmetabolic Functions of Metabolites: Lactate as a Case Study

The following is a summary of “Disentangling the nonmetabolic roles of metabolites: lactate as a case study,” published in the December 2023 issue of Endocrinology by Nezhady, et al.

A vast variety of signaling actions, both covalent and noncovalent in nature, are shown by an extensive spectrum of metabolites. In cellular communication and control, these molecules play an essential function. Metabolites can change proteins and other biomolecules via covalent bonds, which in turn affects the activity and function of these molecules. In addition, metabolites can engage in non-covalent interactions, such as attaching to receptors or performing the function of proteins.

Research currently being conducted mostly focuses on thinking about them as ligands, with little emphasis on the possibility that they play a role in post-translational alterations. Over the course of this forum post, the fascinating subject of metabolites and the dual signaling tasks that they perform is explored.

The lactate protein is the focus of the case study, which sheds insight into its complex function. To investigate the intricate activities of these metabolites, the article underlines the significance of applying various complementary methodologies. By carrying out these steps, they will better comprehend the signaling systems they use, paving the way for more developments in the topic.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1043276023001698