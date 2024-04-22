Deciphering p19 Targeting by Anti-IL-23 Biologics: Insights into Psoriasis Treatment Efficacy

The following is a summary of “Structural Basis for p19 Targeting by Anti–IL-23 Biologics: Correlations with Short- and Long-Term Efficacy in Psoriasis,” published in the March 2024 issue of Dermatology by Daniele, et al.

IL-23 plays a central role in the pathogenesis of psoriasis, and biologics targeting IL-23 are essential therapies for this condition. Risankizumab, tildrakizumab, and guselkumab inhibit IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit, while ustekinumab binds to p40. However, the structural composition of the IL-23-binding epitopes and their relationship to clinical efficacy remained unclear. For a study, researchers sought to map the epitope locations of IL-23 inhibitors, assess their hydrophobicity and surface charge, and investigate how these molecular properties relate to clinical efficacy in psoriasis treatment.

Epitope data derived from hydrogen-deuterium exchange or crystallographic experiments were utilized to map inhibitor epitope locations, hydrophobicity, and surface charge onto the IL-23 surface. Molecular properties of each inhibitor epitope, including solvent-accessible surface area, were correlated with binding affinity, kinetic values, and clinical efficacy scores for plaque psoriasis using linear regression analysis.

Each IL-23 inhibitor binds to an epitope with a unique size, composition, and location, except for a 10-residue overlap region outside the IL-23 receptor epitope. Strong correlations were observed between epitope surface area and binding affinity (K D ) and dissociation rate (k off ), but no association rate (k on ). Epitope surface area, K D , and k off were further associated with short-term (10–16 weeks) and long-term (44–60 weeks) clinical efficacy, as measured by PASI-90 responses, with risankizumab demonstrating the highest efficacy among IL-23 biologics. Conversely, k on , epitope hydrophobicity, polarity, and charge content did not correlate with efficacy.

The findings illustrated how molecular principles of medications within a therapeutic class can elucidate their differential clinical responses, providing valuable insights into the mechanisms underlying the efficacy of IL-23 inhibitors in psoriasis treatment.

Reference: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667026724000079