Definition and Mechanisms of Exercise-Induced Heat Sensitivity in pwMS

The following is a summary of “Exercise-induced heat sensitivity in patients with multiple sclerosis: Definition, prevalence, etiology, and management—A scoping review,” published in the October 2024 issue of Neurology by Šilarová et al.

For people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS), exercise is recognized as safe and effective for managing several symptoms, however, it can also trigger heat intolerance.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to clarify exercise-induced heat sensitivity (EIHS) terminology and management in pwMS.

They performed a scoping review (n=29-80% of pwMS) to summarize the prevalence, mechanisms, and treatment options for EIHS.

The results showed no clear definition of EIHS exists in the literature, with EIHS reported in 29% to 80% of all pwMS. The mechanisms underlying EIHS are poorly understood but may include axonal demyelination, central nervous system lesions, abnormal sudomotor function, sweating, altered afferent thermosensory responses, disease stability, and abnormal neuropsychological reactions. The severity of EIHS varies based on the type, intensity, and format of exercise and can be alleviated by various cooling interventions or garments used before or during exercise.

The study concluded that EIHS was common in pwMS, though the underlying mechanisms remained poorly understood. The severity of EIHS was influenced by exercise-related factors and can be mitigated through cooling interventions.

