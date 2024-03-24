Delivery, Training Experiences Inconsistent in Integrated Behavioral Health Incorporation

Photo Credit: Sylverarts

Despite the recognized value and benefits of Integrated Behavioral Health (IBH), there is considerable variation in delivery and training experiences, highlighting an unmet need for standardization resources and training. Fourteen Family Medicine residency programs that offer IBH training were recruited through the American Academy of Family Physicians National Research Network. After eligibility screening, which involved the Integrated Practice Assessment Tool (IPAT) questionnaire, the study team interviewed 41 individuals from these programs, including key roles like medical directors, behavioral health professionals, and chief medical officers. The IPAT scores varied from 4 (Close Collaboration Onsite) to 6 (Full Collaboration), which revealed inconsistencies in screening, outcome tracking, and treatment approaches. Additionally, the use of curricula and trainee experiences lacked standardization. Participants highlighted the importance of space, staff, and billing support for the sustainability of IBH practices. According to the study results, presented by Melissa K. Filippi, PhD, MpH, and colleagues, published in The Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine, simplifying and ensuring reimbursement processes may enhance the sustainability and quality of IBH implementation.