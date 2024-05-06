SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Demonstrating the effectiveness of intra-articular prolotherapy combined with peri-articular perineural injection in knee osteoarthritis: a randomized controlled trial.

May 06, 2024

Contributors: Yiling Fu,Yukun Du,Jianyi Li,Yongming Xi,Wenbin Ji,Tieshan Li

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Yiling Fu

    Qilu Hospital of Shandong University (Qingdao), Qingdao, China.

    Yukun Du

    The Affiliated Hospital of Qingdao University, Qingdao, China.

    Jianyi Li

    The Affiliated Hospital of Qingdao University, Qingdao, China.

    Yongming Xi

    The Affiliated Hospital of Qingdao University, Qingdao, China. xym70018@163.com.

    Wenbin Ji

    Qilu Hospital of Shandong University (Qingdao), Qingdao, China. 1906107809@qq.com.

    Tieshan Li

    Qilu Hospital of Shandong University (Qingdao), Qingdao, China. tieshanli@qdu.edu.cn.

    The Affiliated Hospital of Qingdao University, Qingdao, China. tieshanli@qdu.edu.cn.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement