Demonstrating the effectiveness of intra-articular prolotherapy combined with peri-articular perineural injection in knee osteoarthritis: a randomized controlled trial.

This study aimed to compare the efficacy of intra-articular prolotherapy (IG) combined with peri-articular perineural injection (PG) in the management of knee osteoarthritis (KOA).

A total of 60 patients with the diagnosis of KOA were included in this double-blinded randomized controlled clinical trials. The inclusion criteria were as follow: (1) 48-80 years old; (2) the diagnose of KOA; (3) the grade 2 and 3 of the Kellgern-Lawrence grading scale; (4) the pain, crepitation, and knee joint stiffness continuing for 3 months at least. The main exclusion criteria were as follow: (1) any infection involving the knee skin; (2) history of any Influencing factors of disease. All patients were divided into three groups and received either IG, PG and I + PG under the ultrasound guidance and the 2, 4 and 8 weeks follow-up data of patients were available. (IG n = 20 or PG n = 20, I + PG n = 20). Visual Analogue Scale (VAS), The Western Ontario McMaster University Osteoarthritis Index (WOMAC) and the pressure pain threshold (PPT) were used as outcome measures at baseline, 2, 4 and 8 weeks.

There were no statistically significant differences in terms of age, sex, BMI, duration of current condition and baseline assessments of pain intensity, WOMAC scores and PPT. After treatment, the improvement of VAS activity, WOMAC and PPT values was showed compared with pre-treatment in all groups (p < 0.05). At 4 and 8 weeks after treatment, the VAS and WOMAC scores of the I + PG were significantly lower than those of the PG or IG, and the difference was statistically significant (p < 0.05). The PPT values of PG and I + PG were significantly improved compared to IG at 2, 4, and 8 weeks after treatment.

The ultrasound guided I + PG of 5% glucose seem to be more effective to alleviate pain and improve knee joint function than single therapy in short term. Clinical rehabilitators could clinically try this combination of I + PG to improve clinical symptoms in patients with KOA.

