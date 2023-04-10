Diffuse capillary malformation with overgrowth (DCMO) is a rare condition that is characterized by capillary malformation and soft tissue hypertrophy. Here we report the case of a one-year-old male child with no past medical history who presented with skin lesions persistent since birth and associated with no symptoms. There were widespread non-scaly reticulated erythematous patches all over his body, including the abdominal wall. The circumference of the right calf and mid-thigh was 13 cm and 20 cm respectively whereas the circumference of the left calf and mid-thigh was 11 cm and 18 cm respectively. The length of both lower extremities was similar. There was also syndactyly of the right second and third toes. Differential diagnoses include cutis marmorata telangiectatica congenita (CMTC), DCMO, and macrocephaly-capillary malformation (M-CM) syndrome. Based on clinical features, the patient was diagnosed with DCMO. He was put under follow-up by pediatric orthopedics for periodic monitoring of growth asymmetry.Copyright © 2023, Fageeh et al.