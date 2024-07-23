Does Splenomegaly Impact Transplant Outcomes?

Photo Credit: Magicmine

In a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, researchers evaluated the impact of splenomegaly on post-hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) outcomes in patients with MF using precise 3D volumetric measurements. The retrospective study included 130 patients treated at City of Hope from 2004 to 2023. Spleen volumes were measured pre-HCT and at 3-month intervals for up to 12 months post-HCT. The researchers categorized patients into two groups: pre-HCT spleen volumes greater than 3000 cc (massive splenomegaly) and less than 3000 cc. The median pre-HCT spleen volume was 1150 cc, with a significant reduction to 661 cc (48% reduction) at 3-6 months post-HCT. Five-year OS was 72.8%, with relapse rates of 11% at 1 year and 14.7% at 5 years. There was no significant correlation between pre-HCT spleen volume and OS, disease-free survival, relapse, non-relapse mortality, or absolute neutrophil count engraftment. The investigators concluded that splenomegaly does not significantly impact transplant outcomes in patients undergoing reduced-intensity conditioning regimens.