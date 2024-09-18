Dyslipidemia Linked to Mild Cognitive Decline in Multiple Sclerosis

Photo Credit: Md Ariful Islam

The following is a summary of “Lipid measures are associated with cognitive functioning in multiple sclerosis patients,” published in the September 2024 issue of Neurology by Lőrincz et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the association between lipid profiles and cognitive function in a substantial group of patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).

They included 211 patients with 316 paired lipid and cognitive assessments over follow-up, with intervals not exceeding 90 days. Baseline correlations were analyzed using the Spearman rank test, while repeated measures were evaluated through linear mixed models, adjusted for factors like sex, age, education, disease-modifying therapy, and depression.

The results showed a correlation between higher low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) and lower Categorical Verbal Learning Test (CVLT) scores (rho=-0.15; P=0.04), lower Symbol Digit Modalities Test (SDMT) scores (rho=-0.16; P=0.02), and lower Brief Visuospatial Memory Test-Revised (BVMT-R) scores (rho=-0.12; P=0.04). Higher high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) was linked to lower SDMT scores (rho=-0.16; P=0.02) and lower Paced Auditory Serial Addition Test-3 (PASAT-3) scores (rho=-0.24; P=0.03). Mixed model analyses confirmed that higher LDL-C was associated with lower CVLT (B=-0.02; P<0.001, Cohen’s disease (CD)=0.08) and BVMT-R (B=-0.01; P=0.03, CD=-0.12) scores, while HDL-C was negatively associated with PASAT-3 (B=-0.18; P=0.01, CD=0.07). Adjustments for disability using the Expanded Disability Status Scale or Normalized Brain Volume did not significantly alter.

Investigators concluded that abnormal lipid levels may slightly worsen cognitive function in people with multiple sclerosis.

