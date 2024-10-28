Early Enzymatic Burn Debridement Promising in Deep Burns

Photo Credit: C5C

Early enzymatic burn debridement (EEBD) resulted in early complete eschar removal (ER) in more than 90% of adults with deep burns, according to results of the DETECT trial published in The Journal of Burn Care & Research. For the study, Adam Singer, MD, and colleagues randomly assigned adults with burns covering 3% to 30% of total body surface area to EEBD, surgical or non-surgical standard of care (SOC), or placebo gel. Complete ER occurred in 4% of patients who received placebo gel, compared with 93% who received EEBD. For the EEBD and SOC groups, the median time to ER was 1.0 days and 3.8 days, respectively. The EEBD group also had lower average ER blood loss levels (14 mL) than the SOC group (814 mL). In the EEBD and SOC groups, safety measures were equally effective at 12 months and 24 months.