ECOG Performance Status Linked With Survival in NSCLC

For patients with metastatic NSCLC receiving immunotherapy, outcomes are similar across racial and ethnic groups, but Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance status (PS) is associated with survival, according to a study published in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Matthew Lee, MD, MPH, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study of 5,920 patients diagnosed with lung cancer who received treatment. For a median of 12 months, the researchers followed 248 patients (39.1%, 30.2%, and 30.7% non-Hispanic Black, Hispanic, and non-Hispanic White, respectively) with metastatic NSCLC without eGFR, ALK, or ROS1 alterations who underwent first-line immunotherapy. Overall survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS), and time to discontinuation (TTD) were similar among racial and ethnic groups. The study team observed longer OS for patients with an ECOG PS of less than 2 versus 2 or greater at the start of immunotherapy. PD-L1 (<50% vs ≥50%) and BMI were associated with PFS; associations were also seen for ECOG PS and BMI with TTD. ECOG PS was the only significant variable in a multivariable analysis of OS and PFS.

Author Devyn Osborne