Effective IOP Reduction and Minimal Complications with No Significant Increase in LFM Values

Photo Credit: HaiderShah

The following is a summary of “Efficacy and Safety of PreserFlo MicroShunt Implantation and Its Effects on Intraocular Inflammation through Laser Flare Photometry,” published in the July 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Cagini et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study evaluating the efficacy and safety of PreserFlo MicroShunt implantation for open-angle glaucoma over the medium to long term and examined laser flare meter (LFM) values before and after the procedure.

They included 62 eyes from 54 patients, with a subgroup of 27 eyes (26 patients) reaching the 12-month follow-up. Success was evaluated by 3 criteria, which are (A) IOP ≤21 mmHg and ≥20% reduction, (B) IOP ≤15 mmHg and ≥25% reduction, and (C) IOP ≤12 mmHg and ≥30% reduction. Treatment success was defined as complete without IOP medications and qualified if achieved with medication. The study also evaluated the number of IOP-lowering medications (baseline and postoperative), postoperative complications, 5-FU injections or implant revisions, and LFM values.

The result showed 27 patients, of which 50% were male, with a mean age of 75.54 ± 9.98 years. Success rates were 78% for criterion A, 56% for criterion B, and 26% for criterion C. Complete success by criterion A was achieved by 67%, 29% achieved qualified success, and 1 eye (4%) failed. The IOP reduced from 25.26±1.67 mmHg at baseline to 14.81±0.74 mmHg at 12 months, with medication use decreased from 3.67±1.30 to 0.48±0.75. The study reported complications like choroidal detachment (11%), hyphema (5%), and athalamia (2%). Nearly half 13 (48%) of the eyes received additional 5-FU injections; over a quarter, 7(26%) needed implant revision. No significant improvement in vision (LFM value increase) was observed. Eyes with a postoperative course and IOP ≤15 mmHg had lower LFM values than patients with unfavorable outcomes (IOP >15 mmHg, development of complications, 5-FU injection, or implant revision).

Investigators concluded that PreserFlo MicroShunt significantly reduced IOP and medication use with modest complication rates, maintaining stable LFM values, while higher LFM values were linked to unfavorable outcomes.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1155/2024/2447721