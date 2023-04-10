Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) has emerged as a minimally invasive approach to single parathyroid adenoma in primary hyperparathyroidism; however, there is limited evidence on its effectiveness.

To evaluate the effectiveness and safety of RFA to treat hyper-functioning parathyroid lesions suggestive of adenomas.

A prospective study was conducted in consecutive patients with primary hyperparathyroidism treated with RFA for single parathyroid lesions in our reference center between November 2017 and June 2021. Pre-treatment (baseline) and follow-up analytical data were gathered on total protein-adjusted calcium, parathyroid hormone [PTH], phosphorus, and 24-h urine calcium. Effectiveness was defined as complete response (normal calcium and PTH), partial response (reduced but not normalized PTH with normal serum calcium), or disease persistence (elevated calcium and PTH). SPSS 15.0 was used for statistical analysis.

Four of thirty-three enrolled patients were lost to the follow-up. The final sample comprised 29 patients (22 females) with mean age of 60.93 ± 13.28 years followed up for a mean of 16.29 ± 7.23 months. Complete response was observed in 48.27%, partial response in 37.93%, and hyperparathyroidism persistence in 13.79%. Serum calcium and PTH levels were significantly lower at 1 and 2 years of post-treatment than at baseline. Adverse effects were mild, with two cases of dysphonia (self-limited in one patient) and no cases of hypocalcaemia or hypoparathyroidism.

RFA may be a safe and effective technique to treat hyper-functioning parathyroid lesions in selected patients.

