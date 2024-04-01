SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Effects of exercise interventions on functioning and health-related quality of life following hospital discharge for recovery from critical illness: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized trials.

Apr 01, 2024

Contributors: Bianca Bigogno Reis Cazeta,Rodrigo Santos de Queiroz,Tais Silva Nacimento,Beatriz Reis Ferreira,Micheli Bernardone Saquetto,Bruno Prata Martinez,Vitor Oliveira Carvalho,Mansueto Gomes-Neto

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Bianca Bigogno Reis Cazeta

    Physical Therapy Department, Federal University of Bahia – UFBA, Salvador, Brazil.

    Programa de Pós-Graduação em Medicina e Saúde, UFBA, Salvador, Brazil.

    Physiotherapy Research Group, UFBA, Salvador, Brazil.

    Rodrigo Santos de Queiroz

    Programa de Pós-Graduação em Medicina e Saúde, UFBA, Salvador, Brazil.

    Physiotherapy Research Group, UFBA, Salvador, Brazil.

    Tais Silva Nacimento

    Programa de Pós-Graduação em Medicina e Saúde, UFBA, Salvador, Brazil.

    Physiotherapy Research Group, UFBA, Salvador, Brazil.

    Beatriz Reis Ferreira

    Physiotherapy Research Group, UFBA, Salvador, Brazil.

    Micheli Bernardone Saquetto

    Physical Therapy Department, Federal University of Bahia – UFBA, Salvador, Brazil.

    Programa de Pós-Graduação em Medicina e Saúde, UFBA, Salvador, Brazil.

    Physiotherapy Research Group, UFBA, Salvador, Brazil.

    Bruno Prata Martinez

    Physical Therapy Department, Federal University of Bahia – UFBA, Salvador, Brazil.

    Programa de Pós-Graduação em Medicina e Saúde, UFBA, Salvador, Brazil.

    Vitor Oliveira Carvalho

    Physical Therapy Department, Federal University of Sergipe – UFS, Aracaju, Brazil.

    Mansueto Gomes-Neto

    Physical Therapy Department, Federal University of Bahia – UFBA, Salvador, Brazil.

    Programa de Pós-Graduação em Medicina e Saúde, UFBA, Salvador, Brazil.

    Physiotherapy Research Group, UFBA, Salvador, Brazil.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement