Effects of exercise interventions on functioning and health-related quality of life following hospital discharge for recovery from critical illness: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized trials.

This systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to analyze the published randomized controlled trials (RCTs) that investigated the effects of exercise interventions on functioning and health-related quality of life following hospital discharge for recovery from critical illness.

Systematic review and meta-analysis of RCTs.

We searched PubMed/MEDLINE, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, PEDro data base, and SciELO (from the earliest date available to January 2023) for RCTs that evaluated the effects of physical rehabilitation interventions following hospital discharge for recovery from critical illness.

Study quality was evaluated using the PEDro Scale. Mean differences (MDs), standard MDs (SMD), and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were calculated.

Fourteen studies met the study criteria, including 1259 patients. Exercise interventions improved aerobic capacity SMD 0.2 (95% CI: 0.03-0.3, = 0% = 880, nine studies, high-quality evidence), and physical component score of health-related quality of life MD 3.3 (95% CI: 1.0-5.6, = 57%, six studies = 669, moderate-quality evidence). In addition, a significant reduction in depression was observed MD -1.4 (95% CI: -2.7 to -0.1, = 0% = 148, three studies, moderate-quality evidence). No serious adverse events were reported.

Exercise intervention was associated with improvement of aerobic capacity, depression, and physical component score of health-related quality of life after hospital discharge for survivors of critical illness.



