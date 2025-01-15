Electronic Patient-Reported Outcome Monitoring System Beneficial

TUESDAY, Jan. 14, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Implementation of an electronic patient-recorded outcome (ePRO) monitoring system improves patient-physician communication in cardiovascular care, according to a study published online Jan. 14 in JAMA Network Open.

Shuhei Yamashita, M.D., from the Keio University School of Medicine in Tokyo, and colleagues conducted an open-label, multicenter, randomized phase 2 trial conducted from October 2022 to October 2023, which focused on the implementation and evaluation of an ePRO monitoring system in outpatient clinics. This monitoring system was developed during phase 1 of the multiphase trial, using feedback from patients and physicians. Fifty participants with a clinical diagnosis of heart failure, atrial fibrillation, or coronary artery disease were randomly assigned to the ePRO or control group in a 1:1 ratio; those in the ePRO group completed the 12-item Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire, Atrial Fibrillation Effect on Quality-of-Life Questionnaire, or Seattle Angina Questionnaire before clinical examination. Outcome measures included patient satisfaction, quality of information (QOI) provided by physicians, and disease knowledge assessed using questionnaires including the Patient Satisfaction Questionnaire (PSQ).

The researchers found that the ePRO group had significant improvements in mean PSQ score and QOI score regarding treatment compared with the control group. A greater increase in the PSQ score regarding communication was seen in the ePRO group.

“This multicenter pilot randomized clinical trial demonstrated the feasibility and efficacy of the electronic monitoring of PROs in cardiovascular care,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

