Estimating VO2max in Women with MS Using Adjusted Equations

Photo Credit: Tashi-Delek

The following is a summary of “Assessing and tailoring predictive equations of VO 2 max for women with multiple sclerosis with mild to moderate disability,” published in the November 2024 issue of Neurology by Morrone et al.

Established equations for predicting peak oxygen uptake (VO 2 max) in healthy individuals are not directly applicable to people with multiple sclerosis (PwMS), who often experience impaired cardiorespiratory and neuromuscular function.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to assess the validity and reliability of predictive equations for estimating VO 2 max in women with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

They evaluated 51 women with mild to moderate disability (mean age 46 years, median Expanded Disability Status Scale [EDSS] 3.5) using incremental cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) with cycle ergometry, and gas exchange was analyzed using open-circuit spirometry.

The results showed that the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and Storer’s equations underestimated VO 2 max by 6.09% (Z=-3.22, P=0.001) and 21.74% (Z=-5.02, P<0.001), respectively, while Uth’s and Myers’ equations overestimated it by 20.19% (Z=-5.92, P<0.001) and 19.31% (Z=-6.19, P<0.001), respectively. Adjusted regression models identified significant predictors of VO 2 max: work rate/bodyweight (β=0.867, P<0.001) for the ACSM adjusted model; age (β=-0.275, P=0.004), body weight (BW) (β=-0.658, P<0.001), and peak watts (β=0.485, P<0.001) for the Storer’s adjusted model; heart rate ratio (β=0.512, P<0.001) for the Uth’s adjusted model; and age (β=-0.492, P<0.001), BW (β=-0.483, P<0.001), and EDSS (β=-0.211, P=0.046) for the Myers’ adjusted model.

They concluded that VO 2 max could be accurately estimated in women with MS using established predictive equations, provided specific adjustments were made to account for their functional impairments.

Source: msard-journal.com/article/S2211-0348(24)00730-2/fulltext