EULAR/ACR Classification Criteria for CPPD Disease

The following is a summary of “2023 ACR/EULAR Classification Criteria for Calcium Pyrophosphate Deposition Disease,” published in the July 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Abhishek et al.

Calcium pyrophosphate deposition (CPPD) disease is common and can have many symptoms, but there is no standard way to diagnose it. Researchers performed a retrospective study to introduce validated criteria for symptomatic CPPD disease.

The study was developed and supported by the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) and EULAR; international investigators created CPPD classification criteria using a comprehensive methodology, including candidate item assessment, criteria framework development, and validation in a separate cohort.

The reported outcome was among patients with joint pain, swelling, or tenderness (entry criterion) whose symptoms were not fully explained by an alternative disease (exclusion criterion), the presence of crowned dens syndrome or calcium pyrophosphate crystals in synovial fluid was sufficient to classify a patient as having CPPD disease. Without these findings, a score >56 points were classified as CPPD disease using weighted criteria comprising clinical features, associated metabolic disorders, and laboratory and imaging investigation results. These criteria had a sensitivity of 92.2% and specificity of 87.9% in the derivation cohort (190 CPPD cases, 148 mimickers), whereas sensitivity was 99.2% and specificity was 92.5% in the validation cohort (251 CPPD cases, 162 mimickers).

The findings suggested that the 2023 ACR/EULAR CPPD disease classification criteria were accurate and reliable, which will help provide more insight into CPPD disease.

Source: acrjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/art.42619