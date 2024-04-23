Evaluating the Performance of APD SGS in Patients Undergoing Automated Peritoneal Dialysis

The following is a summary of “Performance Evaluation of an Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Solution Generation System in Patients using Automated Peritoneal Dialysis,” published in the March 2024 issue of Nephrology by Sharma et al.

Peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a vital treatment option for end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) patients, with automated PD (APD) being a common modality. However, the logistical challenges associated with ordering, delivery, and storage of PD solutions often pose barriers to patient adherence and satisfaction with PD therapy. Addressing this issue, the concept of home generation of PD solutions using tap water has emerged as a potential solution. The Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Solution Generation System (SGS) represents a novel approach to facilitate the generation of PD solutions directly in patients’ homes, thereby streamlining the treatment process.

This study aimed to assess the safety and efficacy of the SGS in prevalent adult ESKD patients undergoing maintenance PD. The evaluation focused on the primary endpoints of safety, assessed through microbiological testing and efficacy, and efficacy, which was evaluated by analyzing the chemical composition of the generated PD solution.

A total of 22 patients from 12 different centers across the United States were enrolled, with 14 patients completing the study. Evaluation of the product water generated by the SGS revealed that all 64 samples met the stringent International Organization for Standardization (ISO) specifications, demonstrating the system’s ability to produce high-quality PD solutions consistently. Secondary safety analysis identified 34 adverse events among 12 patients, with three events classified as severe treatment-emergent adverse events, including culture-negative peritonitis, bacterial peritonitis, and atrial fibrillation.

This study underscores the successful implementation of the SGS in generating PD solutions directly in patients’ homes while meeting rigorous safety and efficacy standards. The findings provide valuable insights for optimizing product development and guiding future clinical trials in this promising area of PD therapy. By addressing logistical barriers and enhancing patient convenience, the SGS holds significant potential to improve the overall experience and outcomes of PD treatment for patients with ESKD.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2468024924015808