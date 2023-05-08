The objective of this systematic review is to characterize the peer-reviewed literature investigating YouTube as a source of patient education for patients undergoing surgery.

YouTube is the largest online video sharing platform and has become a substantial source of health information that patients are likely to access before surgery, yet there has been no systematic assessment of peer-reviewed studies. A comprehensive literature search was conducted using EMBASE, MEDLINE, and Ovid HealthStar from inception through to December of 2021.

All primary studies evaluating YouTube as a source of patient education relating to surgical procedures (general, cardiac, urology, otolaryngology, plastic, vascular) were included. Study screening and data extraction occurred in duplicate with two reviewers. Characteristics including video length, view count, upload source, overall video educational quality, quality of individual studies.

Among 6,453 citations, 56 studies were identified that examined 6,797 videos with 547 hours of content and 1.39 billion views. There were 49 studies that evaluated the educational quality of the videos, 43 quality assessment tools were used, with each study using a mean of 1.88 assessment tools. Per the global rating for assessments, 34/49 studies (69%) concluded that the overall quality of educational content was poor.

While the impact of non-peer-reviewed YouTube videos on patient knowledge for surgery is unclear, the large amount of online content suggests that they are in demand. The overall educational content of these videos is poor, however, and there is substantial heterogeneity in the quality assessment tools used in their evaluation. A peer-reviewed and standardized approach to online education with video content is needed to better support patients.

