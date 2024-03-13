Evaluation of Child Neurodevelopment at 2 Years: Perspectives from Pediatricians and Parents

The following is a summary of “Pediatrician and parental evaluation of child neurodevelopment at 2 years of age,” published in the February 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Segre et al.

Early identification of infants at risk for neurodevelopmental disorders is crucial for improving developmental outcomes. Combining perspectives from family pediatricians and parents, who serve as fundamental sources of information on children’s health, is essential for effective screenings. This study aims to assess the feasibility of parent-report instruments in detecting warning signs in child development, examine agreement between family pediatricians’ clinical judgments and parental perceptions of warning signs, and explore the relationship between parental distress and child development.

Within the NASCITA birth cohort, parents completed the Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers, Revised (M-CHAT-R) to assess language, social skills, behavior, and sensory areas, alongside the Parenting Stress Index, Short Form (PSI-SF) to gauge parent-child system stress. Univariate and multivariate analyses were conducted to assess associations between child and parental characteristics and the presence of warning signs. Results from 435 infants revealed that 15.8% presented warning signs, with notable associations found between male gender, sleep disorders, and increased likelihood of warning signs.

Conversely, reading aloud was identified as a protective factor. Additionally, 18.4% of parents experienced distress, with a higher prevalence observed in children with warning signs. This study underscores the feasibility and importance of integrating physician and parental perspectives during well-child visits and in clinical practice to enhance the identification of children at risk of developmental disorders.

