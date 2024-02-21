Exploring Acute Intoxication from Three Common SC

Photo Credit: Ivan Balvan

The following is a summary of “Acute Intoxication Caused by three common synthetic cannabinoids: The Experience of a Large, urban, tertiary care hospital,” published in the November 2023 issue of Emergency Medicine by Shopan, et al.

Synthetic cannabinoids (SC) are chemical compounds that mimic the effects of tetrahydrocannabinol, exhibiting increased efficacy and serving as illicit recreational drugs by activating cannabinoid receptors. For a study, researchers sought to delineate specific SC exposures’ clinical manifestations and management in patients presenting to the institution’s emergency department.

A retrospective case series analyzed patients admitted to an urban tertiary care center from August 1, 2018, to December 31, 2021. Cases with confirmed SC use and positive urinary immunoassay testing for AB-FUBINACA, 4 F-MDMB-BUTINACA, and ACHMINACA were included.

Among 58 eligible patients during the 3 years, the median age was 35, 60% were male, 31% were exposed to >1 substance, and 31% required hospital admission. Cardiovascular (54%) and neuropsychiatric (45%) signs were most prevalent. Severe outcomes, including coma and seizures leading to intubation in 4 patients and acute renal injury in 7 patients, were observed.

SC posed significant risks, potentially causing life-threatening complications. Acute care professionals must recognize the diverse signs and symptoms of SC use. Rapid testing options are available for promptly assessing SC exposure. Awareness and understanding of these nuances are crucial for effective management in emergency settings.

Reference: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0735675723004242