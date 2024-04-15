Exploring Adult Metabolic Health, Gut Microbiome, and Abdominal VAT Characteristics

The following is a summary of “Characteristics of Abdominal Visceral Adipose Tissue, Metabolic Health and the Gut Microbiome in Adults,” published in the March 2024 issue of Endocrinology by U-Din, et al.

Increased visceral adipose tissue (VAT) volume is a known risk factor for various metabolic conditions and cardiovascular disease. While rodent studies have linked VAT volume to alterations in the gut microbiome and ectopic lipid accumulation, similar relationships in humans remain poorly understood. For a study, researchers sought to assess the triglyceride content of different tissues, including VAT, subcutaneous adipose tissue (SAT), liver, kidneys, and pancreas in healthy adult males and females. Additionally, associations with markers of glucose tolerance, serum insulin, lipids, and gut microbiome characteristics were investigated.

A cross-sectional observational study was conducted on 60 healthy adults at a clinical research center. Body mass index (BMI), body composition, oral glucose tolerance, and stool samples for microbiome analysis were collected. Triglyceride content of VAT, SAT, liver, kidneys, and pancreas was determined using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) proton density fat fraction (PDFF).

Higher VAT PDFF and VAT to SAT PDFF ratio were associated with elevated BMI, HbA1c, HOMA-IR, non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, plasma triglycerides, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and reduced high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol. Moreover, these parameters were linked to alterations in gut microbiome diversity. Specifically, differences in VAT were associated with changes in the relative abundance of Firmicutes and Bacteroidetes phyla, along with the enrichment of specific bacterial genera such as Dorea, Streptococcus, and Solobacterium.

VAT PDFF, as measured by MRI, is correlated with impaired glucose homeostasis, dyslipidemia, and alterations in gut microbiome composition. The findings underscored the significance of VAT in metabolic health, independent of total body fat percentage.

