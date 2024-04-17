Exploring Four Simulation-Based Models for Training in Bronchoscopic Procedures

The following is a summary of “Four different models for simulation-based training of bronchoscopic procedures,” published in the January 2024 issue of Pulmonology by Kronborg et al.

Flexible bronchoscopy demands intricate anatomical knowledge and proficient technical skills. Simulation-based training, offering a safe environment for trainees, often proves more efficient than traditional patient-based approaches. Among the available options, physical models present a cost-effective alternative to virtual reality simulators, providing hands-on familiarity with clinical equipment. This study aimed to scrutinize and contrast four distinct bronchoscopy models tailored for flexible bronchoscopy training.

Methodologically, the investigation encompassed the BronchoBoy and Koken manikins, a human cadaver, and a preserved porcine lung. A cohort of seven bronchoscopy-experienced physicians undertook bronchoscopic airway inspections, bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL), and tissue sampling across all four models. Performance evaluations ensued through direct observation and participant feedback via a structured questionnaire.

Results highlighted anatomical consistency across all human anatomy models, with a notable exception concerning the ability to maneuver instruments within RB1, uniquely facilitated by the Thiel-embedded cadaver (p = 0.001). Furthermore, BAL outcomes varied significantly, with the Thiel-embedded cadaver and BronchoBoy manikin exhibiting lower fluid return (22 and 52 ml) compared to the Koken manikin and preserved porcine lung (132 and 134 ml) (p = 0.017). Notably, tissue sampling procedures were successfully executed solely in the preserved porcine lung and Thiel-embedded cadaver (p < 0.001).

In conclusion, optimal simulation fidelity for bronchoscopy training varies across procedural components and model types. Anatomically faithful bronchoscopy simulations are best achieved with the Koken manikin or the Thiel-embedded cadaver. The Koken manikin, or preserved porcine lung, offers superior replication for bronchoalveolar lavage. Lastly, tissue sampling procedures are most effectively simulated using the Thiel-embedded cadaver or preserved porcine lung. These findings underscore the importance of tailored simulation models to enhance bronchoscopy training and skill acquisition.

Source: bmcpulmmed.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12890-024-02846-9