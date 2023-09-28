Exploring Health Benefits of Online Physical-Cognitive Exercises for Middle-Aged Obese Women

The following is a summary of “Feasibility of Internet-Based Physical-Cognitive Exercise for Health Benefits of Middle-Aged Obese Women,” published in the July 2023 issue of Primary Care by Keawtep, et al.

The prevalence of obesity among middle-aged women was associated with elevated risks of non-communicable and neurodegenerative diseases and physical and cognitive challenges. Physical exercise, especially with cognitive activities, has shown promise in enhancing physical and cognitive well-being. However, middle-aged women often encounter obstacles such as time constraints, lack of motivation, and enjoyment, which hinder their engagement in exercise. Leveraging technology for a home-based exercise program could address these barriers and promote health benefits. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the feasibility of an internet-based, home-centered physical-cognitive exercise intervention for middle-aged women with obesity.

A cohort of 33 middle-aged women with obesity participated in the study. The intervention consisted of 60 minutes of exercise per day, three days a week, over three months. Feasibility outcomes were assessed, including adherence to the program, adverse events, physical performance metrics, obesity-related parameters, and participants’ enjoyment of the intervention.

The feasibility study demonstrated a remarkable average exercise adherence rate of 91.67%; no adverse events were reported. Following the three-month intervention, participants exhibited significant body weight and BMI reductions compared to baseline values. Notably, cardiorespiratory fitness and lower limb muscle power substantially improved post-training compared to baseline measures. Additionally, participants reported a high level of enjoyment from the exercise program, and this positive experience was sustained throughout the three-month training period.

The study’s results indicated that a home-based, internet-facilitated physical-cognitive exercise regimen is safe and feasible for middle-aged women with obesity. The intervention reduced obesity-related parameters, improved physical performance, and maintained high levels of enjoyment and adherence to the exercise routine over the study period. The findings underscored the potential of technology-driven home-based interventions to enhance the well-being of middle-aged women with obesity.

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/21501319231189961