Exploring Healthcare Providers’ Views on Integrating a Brief PA and Diet Intervention in a Primary Care Smoking Cessation Program

The following is a summary of “Healthcare providers’ perspectives on implementing a brief physical activity and diet intervention within a primary care smoking cessation program: a qualitative study,” published in the January 2024 issue of Primary Care by Minian, et al.

Post-smoking-cessation weight gain can impede smoking cessation efforts, but incorporating behavior change interventions for physical activity (PA) and diet might impact smoking cessation outcomes. The “Picking up the PACE (Promoting and Accelerating Change through Empowerment)” study introduced a clinical decision support system for healthcare providers to address PA, fruit/vegetable consumption, and smoking cessation during intake appointments. The quantitative findings revealed no significant changes in PA, fruit/vegetable consumption, or smoking cessation. For a study, researchers sought to explore factors influencing the intervention’s implementation and contextualize quantitative results.

25 semi-structured interviews with healthcare providers were conducted, guided by the National Implementation Research Network’s Hexagon Tool. Data were analyzed using the framework’s standard approach.

Healthcare providers acknowledged the need to address PA and diet for patients quitting smoking, with the intervention perceived as suitable. However, explaining the fit to patients and addressing social determinants of health (e.g., low income and food insecurity) were noted as challenges. Training was viewed as a facilitator, but time constraints emerged as a barrier. Most healthcare providers recognized support from allied health professionals (e.g., dieticians and physiotherapists) and emphasized the need for individualized approaches. The COVID-19 pandemic was identified as impacting intervention implementation.

Implementing PA and diet interventions within a smoking cessation program requires a flexible approach, considering clinic context and patients’ circumstances. Healthcare providers may benefit from additional support and resources.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-023-02259-3