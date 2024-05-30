Exploring Methylphenidate’s Impact on Oculomotor Function in Patients with MS

The following is a summary of “Effect of methylphenidate on oculomotor function in individuals with multiple sclerosis: a pilot randomized placebo-controlled trial,” published in the May 2024 issue of Neurology by Rich et al.

Visual and oculomotor symptoms, common in individuals with multiple sclerosis (MS), can influence the accuracy of neuropsychological tests measuring information processing speed (IPS).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the impact of methylphenidate (MPH) on oculomotor function in patients with MS and explore the link between changes in eye movement speed and information processing speed.

They employed a repeated measures crossover design, with 11 participants with MS randomly assigned to two treatment arms: one receiving MPH for 4 weeks and the other a placebo for the same duration. After a 7-day washout period, treatments were switched. The King Devick test, Symbol Digit Modalities Test, and Paced Auditory Serial Addition Test were conducted at baseline and after each treatment phase.

The results showed a notable enhancement in oculomotor speed under MPH compared to placebo. This improvement is strongly correlated with the progress of visuomotor assessment (Symbol Digit Modalities Test; SDMT) but not with the auditory-verbal assessment (Paced Auditory Serial Addition Test; PASAT).

Investigators concluded that MPH may improve information processing speed in patients with MS by enhancing oculomotor function, particularly for tasks requiring visuomotor coordination.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/neurology/articles/10.3389/fneur.2024.1393877/full