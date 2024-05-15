Exploring Patient Narratives on Symptoms Experienced at Stroke Onset

The following is a summary of “Symptoms at stroke onset as described by patients: a qualitative study,” published in the May 2024 issue of Neurology by Andersson et al.

Despite public awareness campaigns focusing on classic symptoms, identifying stroke presentations can be challenging due to the emergence of less-recognized and subtle initial signs.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze descriptions of a first-ever stroke in patients experiencing initial stroke symptoms.

They employed a qualitative descriptive design and conventional content analysis. Information was gathered from 27 patients aged 18 years and above who were hospitalized due to a first-time stroke(October 2018 to April 2020). Analysis was conducted at a manifest level.

The result showed that symptoms at stroke onset were categorized into five categories – altered reality, discomfort, and changed body functions. Multiple symptom types were identified, all characterized by sudden onset, persistence, and novelty. The commonality emerged consistently throughout the results. No particular symptom was perceived as more severe than others, irrespective of expression.

Investigators concluded a wide variety of stroke symptom descriptions, including atypical presentations, highlighting the need for public campaigns to emphasize seeking medical attention at any sign of a potential stroke.

Source: bmcneurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12883-024-03658-4