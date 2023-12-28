Exploring Patient-Reported Experiences in VTE: An In-Depth Review, Existing Hurdles, and Future Perspectives

The following is a summary of “Patient‐Reported Outcomes in Venous Thromboembolism: A Systematic Review of the Literature, Current Challenges, and Ways Forward,” published in the November 2023 issue of Cardiology by Snyder et al.

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) annually affects over 1.2 million Americans, yet the impact on patients’ health status remains underexplored despite comprehensive descriptions of clinical outcomes and economic burdens. This systematic review aims to consolidate and assess the current utilization of patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) in VTE.

A comprehensive search of PubMed/MEDLINE up to March 2023 was conducted to identify studies utilizing PROMs in VTE patient populations. After rigorous screening and exclusion, 136 references were retained. Five studies reported PROM development, 20 focused on validation, and 111 integrated PROMs into outcomes research. Predominantly used generic PROMs included the 36-item Short-Form Health Survey and EuroQol 5-dimensional questionnaire, while notable disease-specific PROMs encompassed the Venous Insufficiency Epidemiological and Economic Study-Quality of Life/Symptoms and the Pulmonary Embolism Quality of Life Questionnaire. PROMs serve to quantify health status changes post-diagnosis, delineate subsequent recovery trajectories, and pinpoint persistent impairments, such as postthrombotic syndrome and post-pulmonary embolism syndrome. Furthermore, these measures were instrumental in assessing the impact of emerging treatment modalities on patients’ quality of life.

The review underscores the multitude of benefits derived from PROM use, including measuring treatment-induced health status changes, insight into patient experiences with treatments, and identification of VTE complications. Integrating PROMs into VTE care is critical for evaluating novel therapies’ effectiveness, fostering improved shared decision-making, and enhancing patient outcomes in VTE management.

Source: ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.123.032146