The following is the summary of “Retinal Nerve Fiber Layer Thickness in Patients With Obstructive Sleep Apnea,” published in the May 2023 issue of Glaucoma by Devi, et al.

Retinal nerve fiber layer thickness (RNFLT) was inversely correlated with the apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) and was thinner in the more severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) group. OSA may have an impact on RNFLT. This optical coherence tomography (OCT) study aimed to examine the RNFLT in patients with varying degrees of obstructive sleep apnea. 90 individuals aged 18 and up with a new diagnosis of OSA were enrolled in this hospital-based prospective cross-sectional study.

There were 38.8% cases of mild OSA (AHI≥5 to <15), 30% cases of moderate OSA (AHI15 to 30), and 31.1% cases of severe OSA (AHI≥15 to 30). A thorough eye exam was performed on all of the subjects. The CIRRUS HD-OCT 500 was used for the OCT evaluation of the RNFLT.

Average RNFLT varied considerably (P = 0.002) between the three OSA groups and was inversely related to AHI (P=0.02, r s =0.16). The average RNFLT was smaller in those with severe OSA than those with mild or moderate OSA (P=0.01 and P=0.003, respectively). Only the superior quadrant RNFLT was substantially different (P<0.00001) and negatively linked with AHI (P=0.01, r s =-0.17) among the 3 OSA groups.

The superior quadrant RNFLT was thinner in patients with severe OSA than those with moderate OSA (P<0.01). Intraocular pressure varied significantly (P<0.0008) between the three OSA groups. Intraocular pressure was considerably higher in patients with moderate and severe OSA than in those with mild OSA (P=0.002 and 0.001, respectively). Patients with OSA should be given special care because the condition can affect RNFLT. Patients with OSA should be evaluated for glaucoma because an early diagnosis can prevent blindness.

Source: journals.lww.com/glaucomajournal/Fulltext/2023/05000/Retinal_Nerve_Fiber_Layer_Thickness_in_Patients.4.aspx