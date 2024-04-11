Exploring the Effect of Music Therapy on Heart Health

The following is a summary of “Harmonizing Hearts: exploring the impact of music therapy on cardiovascular health” published in March 2024 issue of Cardiology by Nuthalapati et al.

Music therapy (MT) has been widely known as a subsidiary treatment for various ailments, including cardiovascular diseases (CVDs)

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to discuss and learn MT’s effects on diseases like CVDs.

They searched for existing literature on MT’s effects on physiological and psychological parameters in patients with CVDs and healthy subjects. Similar to the types of music used, quality, and issues, attention should be paid to the diversity or variability in the styles bought and used across different studies.

The results showed that MT has significant physiological and cerebral benefits, similar to reduced anxiety, depression, and lower systolic blood pressure. In healthy individuals, it affects heart rate and heart rate variability. However, variability in approaching methods across studies was observed.

Investigators concluded that MT offered substantial benefits for cardiovascular health care and showed promise as a cost-effective adjunct therapy. Despite the need for further research to optimize protocols and assess long-term effects, its holistic impact underscored its potential in modern therapeutic approaches.

Source: journals.lww.com/cardiologyinreview/abstract/9900/harmonizing_hearts__exploring_the_impact_of_music.226.aspx