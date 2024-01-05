Exploring the Efficacy of Ultrasound in Verrucous Venous Malformation: Insights from a Cohort of 103 Cases

The following is a summary of “Usefulness of Ultrasound in Verrucous Venous Malformation: a Series of 103 Cases,” published in the November 2023 issue of Dermatology by Gong, et al.

Verrucous venous malformation (VVM), which used to be known as “verrucous hemangioma,” is an uncommon kind of vascular abnormality. Very little is known about how VVM looks on an ultrasound. For a study, researchers sought to show the typical US and elastographic features of a VVM. The results from 103 people with VVMs in the US were looked at from the past. On grayscale ultrasound pictures, 95 out of 98 tumors had fat under the skin that went from the skin to the deep tissue across muscles.

The other five (4.9%) were in the layer below the skin and did not touch it. A lot of the tumors (96.1%) were hyperechoic. Also, 71.8% of the tumors were not identical, and 68.9% had unclear edges. 5.7% of the VVM cases had calcifications, and 10.7% had veins that could be seen.

Color Doppler ultrasound showed that all tumors had low arterial density, and 4.9% had better blood flow after being compressed. In 67.0% of the tumors, a venous spectrum was seen. There was a score of 2.66 ± 0.48 for flexibility. In the office, it was hard to tell if someone had a VVM. However, they found that most VVM tumors had unique ultrasound imaging features. If no alterations are observed in the epidermis, and the dermis remains unaffected, utilizing these ultrasound findings can assist in achieving a more precise VVM diagnosis.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/abstract/2023/11000/usefulness_of_ultrasound_in_verrucous_venous.6.aspx