Exploring the Link Between Cardiometabolic Risk Factors and Greenspaces Exposure

The following is a summary of the “Association of greenspaces exposure with cardiometabolic risk factors: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the March 2024 issue of Cardiology by Sharifi et al.

Cardiometabolic diseases represent a significant global health challenge. Growing evidence suggests that access to public open spaces (POS) and greenspaces may influence various cardiometabolic risk factors, such as obesity, body mass index (BMI), hypertension (HTN), blood glucose (BG) levels, and lipid profiles. This systematic review aimed to comprehensively synthesize evidence on the relationship between greenspace exposure and cardiometabolic risk factors.

Following PRISMA guidelines, this systematic review conducted searches across four electronic databases (Web of Science, PubMed, Scopus, and Google Scholar) up to July 2023. Eligible studies, identified through a rigorous selection process conducted independently by two authors, included observational studies examining the association between greenspace/POS and cardiometabolic risk factors. Meta-analyses, utilizing random or fixed effects models, were performed to aggregate findings across studies, while heterogeneity was assessed using the I2 index and Cochrane’s Q test.

A total of 118 relevant articles were included in the review, predominantly from North America or Europe. Qualitative synthesis revealed that access or proximity to greenspaces or POS appeared to influence BMI, blood pressure or HTN, BG levels, and lipid profiles through diverse mechanisms. Meta-analysis results, employing random effect models, demonstrated that greater access to greenspace was significantly associated with reduced odds of HTN (odds ratio (OR): 0.81, 95% CIs: 0.61–0.99), obesity (OR: 0.83, 95% CIs: 0.77–0.90), and diabetes (OR: 0.79, 95% CI: 0.67–0.90).

This systematic review and meta-analysis provide robust evidence suggesting an association between greenspace accessibility and certain cardiometabolic risk factors. Enhancing access to greenspaces may represent a viable strategy for mitigating cardiometabolic risk factors at the population level, underscoring the importance of urban planning and environmental interventions in promoting public health and well-being.

Source: bmccardiovascdisord.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12872-024-03830-1